Sandra Evon Loftin Evers, age 72, passed away on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at the local hospital surrounded by family. She is survived by a host of family and friends. She loved traveling, cats, and sampling unique coffee. She had a one-of-a-kind sense of humor and was loved by all who met her. A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 20, 2021, from 1-2pm. A brief service will be held from 2-3pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, with Ron Vick officiating. A private burial will be held at a later date. The family requests that all who attend wear a mask or a face shield, and social distancing guidelines will be followed. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Georgia School for the Deaf. The service will also be streamed via Facebook on Henderson and Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, Facebook page. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
