Mr. Larry D. Evans, age 69, of Gaylesville, Alabama, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at a local hospital. Larry was born in Rome, GA on November 30, 1950, the son of the late Garlin Evans and the late Julia Rogers Evans. Larry graduated with honors from Cave Spring High School and went on to attend West Georgia College. He served his country in the United States Naval Air Reserve. Larry and his brother, Alan, owned and operated Evans Store and Evans Brothers Farm for over 50 years. Larry's passion was farming. He trained birddogs and was a quail hunter. He loved his family, his grandchildren, and his wife, Judy. Larry was a man of integrity and character. He was always blessed when he had an opportunity to help someone in need. He really had a heart for his community. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Kathryn Groover and Sue Evans. Larry is survived by his wife of 49 years, Judy Lindsey Evans; his children, Marla Evans-Rogers and Lindsey D. Evans (Tonja); his grandchildren, Austin, Madison, Daly, Bowden, Linden and Levan; his brother, Alan Evans, Sr.; his sister, Joyce Evans Riddle (Dan); several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, with Dr. Robin Lindsey officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Saturday at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, from 12:00 pm until the service time. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Those gentlemen serving as pallbearers are asked to assemble at the funeral home on Saturday at 1:30 pm and include: Larry Lindsey, Dan Cox, Marion Merritt, Jeff Sprayberry, Scotty Rogers, Alan Evans, Jr., Jimmy Groover and Stanley Barker. Honorary pallbearers will be the Cave Spring High School Class of '68. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
