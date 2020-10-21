Mrs. Alice Marie Evans, age 78, of the Everett Springs Community, passed away Tuesday morning, October 20, 2020. A native of Rome and Floyd County, Marie was born September 9, 1942, daughter of the late Turner Highfield and Myrtle Freeman Highfield. She graduated from Model High School and was a member of Community Chapel Baptist Church. Marie had worked with Floyd County for several years retiring in 1999 as an administrative assistant. She was an avid reader, enjoyed cooking and loved and owned birds. Marie also worked with arts and crafts and was active in the Fireman's Auxiliary. She was married on June 30, 1961, to Charles G. Evans, Jr, and he preceded her in death on August 23, 2004. Also preceding her in death were two brothers, Larry Highfield and Bo Highfield, and three sisters, Mildred Kelley, Dot Dover and Frances Otting. Marie is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Charles G. Evans, III, and his wife, Trudi; three grandchildren, Colton Evans, Ethan Evans and Lindsey Evans; one sister, Martha Ragland. A host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends also survive. Funeral services for Mrs. Evans will be Saturday afternoon, October 24, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Salmon Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Butler and Mr. John Wilson officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. Marie's family will receive friends at Salmon Funeral Home on Saturday from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. Pallbearers are asked to meet at the funeral home on Saturday by 1:30 p.m. and include Byron Dover, Doug Dover, Jody Temple, Caleb Paris, Willie Bunch and Kerry Barnett. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to Tapestry Hospice, 105 Laurel Creek Road, Suite 5, Calhoun, GA, 30701. The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Alice Marie Evans.