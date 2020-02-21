John Michael Erwin, age 58, of Rome passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in a local hospital. John was born September 29, 1961, in Floyd County - a son of the late John Michael Erwin, and Robbie Mae Pickle. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Amanda Erwin. Survivors include, daughters, Lauren Erwin, Alison Erwin, mother of his children, Margaret Erwin, grandchildren, London Montoya, Jacob Johnson, Riley Norris, and Milo Norris. Funeral services were held at 4:00 P.M. Friday, February 21, 2020, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Kirby Rowland officiating. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165 has charge of arrangements.