John Michael Erwin, age 58, of Rome passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in a local hospital. John was born September 29, 1961, in Floyd County - a son of the late John Michael Erwin, and Robbie Mae Pickle. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Amanda Erwin. Survivors include, daughters, Lauren Erwin, Alison Erwin, mother of his children, Margaret Erwin, grandchildren, London Montoya, Jacob Johnson, Riley Norris, and Milo Norris. Funeral services were held at 4:00 P.M. Friday, February 21, 2020, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Kirby Rowland officiating. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165 has charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of John Erwin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you