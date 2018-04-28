Emma Bell Thomas Baker, age 104, (the same age her mother was when she passed) of Rome, formerly of Silver Creek, passed away on Friday, April 27, 2018, at a local healthcare facility.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, April 29, 2018, at 5 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Eric Whelchel and the Rev. Jim Cook officiating. Private interment will be at Floyd Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday from 3pm until 4:45pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the First Baptist Church of Lindale Student Ministry, P.O. Box 26, Lindale, Ga., 30147.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.