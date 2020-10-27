Mrs. Willie Mae Ely, age 86, of Rome, GA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Ely was born in Polk County, Georgia on September 21, 1934, daughter of the late John Robert Deems and the late Julie Mae Goss Deems. She was an avid gardener and loved to cook for her family and friends. Mrs. Ely was of Baptist faith and retired from Integrated Products. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Henry Ely, and by a son, David Allen Ely. She was also preceded in death by her beloved cat of 20 years, Amy. Survivors include two daughters, Patricia Ann Ely McCollum (Tony) of Rome, and Sandra Kay Ely Turner (Chuck) of Aragon; her son, Danny Carl Ely (Malindy) of Cedartown; her grandchildren, Julie Turner Gable, Andrew Keith Turner, Matthew McCollum, LeErin Ely Little, Rachael McCollum, Lucas Ely and Caleb Ely; her great grandchildren, Logan Gable, Ryland Gable, Liam Gable, Rythen Watts, Mei Turner and Ledger Gable. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 1:00 pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Steven Ely officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Interment will follow at Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery in Rockmart, GA. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel from 5 until 7pm. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday at 12:30 pm and include: Active: Keith Turner, Matthew McCollum, Lucas Ely, Caleb Ely and Logan Gable; Honorary: Chuck Turner and Tony McCollum. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.