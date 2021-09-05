Mrs. Martha Jane Little Ely, age 74, of Rome, GA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 5, 2021, at her residence. Mrs. Ely was born on August 19, 1947, in Floyd County, GA, daughter of the late Alfred Little and the late Mildred Edwards Little. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Larry Joe Ely, by 2 sons, Rickey Ely and William Sills, and 2 siblings, Merylon Morgan and James W. Little. Mrs. Ely worked for a time in the restaurant industry before retiring to be a full-time homemaker. She loved her family and cherished each and every moment she spent with them. Mrs. Ely was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include 4 children, Donnie Sills (Kim), Rome, Brenda Sills (Billy Wilson), Resaca, Tina Massingill (Ronnie), Resaca, and Juan Ely, Rome; 6 siblings, Alfred Little, Alice Faye Ballard, Ruby Roberson, Mary Crow, Roy Little and Marion Little; 15 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 4pm on Friday, September 10, 2021, in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with her brother, the Rev. Alfred Little, and the Rev. Donald Lindsey officiating. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park, South. The family will receive friends at the residence where Mrs. Ely will lie-in-state from 5pm Wednesday until 2pm on Friday. Pallbearers are to assemble by 3:30pm on Friday at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, and include; Jeff Sills, Brandon Cantrell, Tony Little, Charles Champion, Tony Haggard and Riley Champion. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of funeral arrangements.
