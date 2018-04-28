Mr. Elston Lee Gentry, Sr., age 85, of Rome, Ga., passed away on Thursday afternoon, April 26, 2018.
Mr. Gentry was born on May 7, 1932, in Taylorsville, Ga., son of the late Clarence and Ella Mae Hames Gentry. He grew up in the Taylorsville area and graduated from Taylorsville High School in 1951. Mr. Gentry was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and was a member of the Coosa Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses. He retired in 1990 from Frito Lay Company after 43 years of service with them. Following
his retirement Mr. Gentry began an association with the Rome Braves and worked for them until the end of the 2017 season. He loved all sports and was an avid fan of the Rome Braves, Atlanta Braves and all things Georgia Tech. Mr. Gentry also enjoyed going to the mountains with family. In addition to his
parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Jo Abney Gentry, on June 27, 2011, who he married on December 15, 1951. A son, Elston Lee Gentry, Jr. and a daughter, Diane Gentry, also preceded him in death.
Mr. Gentry is survived by a daughter, Laura Key, of Canton, Ga.; a son and daughter-in- law, James “Jimmy” and Darlene Gentry of Rome; three grandchildren, Andy Key, Taylor Atkison and Randy Gentry; three great-grandchildren, Everett Key, Avery Atkison and Cooper Atkison; four sisters and brothers-in- law, Helen Lambert of Delta, Ala., Ivanette and Doyle Waters of Kingston, Ga., Bobbie and
Mac Dover of Acworth, Ga., and Ruby and Buddy Owens of Wax, Ga.; two brothers and sisters-in- law, Raiford and Ann Gentry of Wax, and Lonnie and Sandra Gentry of Taylorsville. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive.
Funeral services for Mr. Gentry will be held on Monday afternoon at 2 p.m. in the Carl Sidwell Chapel of Salmon Funeral Home with Mr. Eric Rogers officiating. Interment will follow in the Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Gentry will remain at Salmon Funeral Home where the family will receive friends Sunday evening, April 29, 2018, from 5 until 7 p.m.
