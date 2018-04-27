Mr. Elston Lee Gentry Sr., age 85, of Rome, Ga., passed away on Thursday afternoon, April 26, 2018.
Funeral services for Mr. Gentry will be held on Monday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. in the Carl Sidwell Chapel of Salmon Funeral Home with Mr. Eric Rogers officiating. Interment will follow in the Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Gentry will remain at Salmon Funeral Home where the family will receive friends Sunday evening, April 29, 2018, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m.
A complete obituary will be announced later by Salmon Funeral Home.