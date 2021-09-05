Mrs. Mary Nan Ellison, age 82, of Rome, GA, passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021, at her residence. Mrs. Ellison was born on September 7, 1938, in Bartow County, GA, daughter of the late Claude Bearden and the late Mary Ruth Kelley Bearden. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Herman P. Ellison, and by a son, Tony Paul Ellison. Mrs. Ellison was a lifelong homemaker and loved taking care of her family. She was of the Methodist faith. Survivors include 2 children, Terry Tippett (Joe), Rome, and Johnny Ellison (Robbin), Cedartown; 4 grandchildren, Justin Tippett, Rome, Jessi Ayers (Ben), Rome, Stevi Nasoni (Vincenzo), Utah, and Heather Peroli (Matt), Macon; 2 great-grandchildren, Ellis Ayers, Rome, and Liliana Nasoni, Utah; her sister, Claudine Bearden, Calhoun; sister-in-law, Micki Medlock, Rome; nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 11am on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, in East View Cemetery. The Rev. Jerry Brooks will officiate the service. The family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to Heyman HospiceCare at Floyd for all of their hard work and compassion that they have shown to Mrs. Ellison and her family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Heyman HospiceCare at Floyd at 420 E. 2nd Ave. #105, Rome, GA 30161 or by phone at (706) 509-3200. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of funeral arrangements.
