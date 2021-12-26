Mrs. Ann Nix Ellis, age 92, of Rome, GA, passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021, at her residence. Ann was born May 13, 1929, in Floyd County. She was the daughter of the late Andrew B. Nix and Annie Johnson Nix. She was preceded in death by her husband, James H. Ellis, son, Steve Ellis, and a brother, A.B. Nix. Ann was a member of the North Broad Baptist Church and a homemaker. She never met a stranger, was loving and outgoing and loved her flowers. Ann is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Wayne and Susan Ellis of Rome; daughter and son-in-law, Susan and David Warren of Rome; four grandchildren, Emily (Doss) Adcock of Cartersville, GA, Mikel (Amber) Ellis of Rome, Lauren (Michael) Robbins of Cumming, GA, and Matthew (Kelly) Ellis of Marietta, GA. Five great-grandchildren along with other relatives and friends also survive. Funeral services for Ann will be held Wednesday afternoon at 2:00 P.M. in the Alvis Miller Memorial Chapel of Salmon Funeral Home with Pastor Mikel Garrett and Rev. Priscilla Tunnell officiating. Interment will follow in Morning View Cemetery. Ann's family will receive friends at Salmon Funeral Home Wednesday from 12:00 noon until the service hour. Pallbearers will include Ethan Ellis, Mikel Ellis, Michael Robbins, Doss Adcock and David Warren. The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Ann Nix Ellis.
Service information
Dec 29
Visitation
Wednesday, December 29, 2021
12:00PM-2:00PM
Salmon Funeral Home and Cremation Services
2516 New Calhoun Highway Northeast
Rome, GA 30161
Dec 29
Funeral Service
Wednesday, December 29, 2021
2:00PM
Salmon Funeral Home and Cremation Services
2516 New Calhoun Highway Northeast
Rome, GA 30161
