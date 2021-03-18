Mrs. Nancy Ann Dempsey Wells Edwards, age 69, of Cave Spring, GA, passed away Friday morning, March 19, 2021, at her residence. Mrs. Edwards was born in Cave Spring, GA on March 15, 1952, daughter of the late Raymond Dempsey, Jr. and the late Mary Wilson Dempsey. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Roger Dale Edwards, by a son, Brian Keith Wells, and by a granddaughter, Lydia Wells. Nancy was a 1970 graduate of Cave Spring High School where she excelled in track and basketball. She played in the basketball state championship tournaments in each of her 4 years at Cave Spring High School and still holds the school long jump record. Mrs. Edwards was proud of her career with Kellogg's here in Rome. She retired in 2015 as Production Manager where she made life-long friends over her 35 years of employment. She was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include her daughter, Christy Cox (Donny), Cave Spring; 2 sons, Rev. Brent Wells (Amy), Silver Creek, and Stephen Dale Edwards (Riannon), Cave Spring; a sister, Jeaneen Edwards (Dean), Cave Spring; a brother, Gerald Dempsey (Tonya), Rome; 11 grandchildren who she dearly loved, Avery Hall, Eli Wells, Neeleigh Edwards, Alli Hall, Sydney Wells, Connor Edwards, Will Cox, Zane Edwards, Anna Grace Wells, Weston Cox, and Caleb Wells; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 22, 2021, at 10am in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. Her son, the Rev. Brent Wells, will officiate. Interment will follow in Cave Spring Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday from 4 until 6pm. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Her sons and grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Her nephew, Sean Mullins, will serve as an honorary pallbearer. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
