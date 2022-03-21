Charles (Charlie) T. Edwards, age 81, from Kalamazoo, Michigan, formally from Kingston, Georgia, passed away on March 17, 2022. Charlie was born in Gardner, Tennessee on January 10, 1941. He was the son of Roy Bond Edwards and Allene Virginia (Olds) Edwards. He was preceded in death by his parents; his two sisters: Norma Jean Edwards and Patricia Ann Bradley; and his first wife Marilyn (Yates) Edwards. Charles graduated from the University of Tennessee at Martin with a Bachelor of Science, and The University of Tennessee at Knoxville with a Master of Science degree in chemistry. He was employed at Darton College (formerly Albany Junior College) for 30 years. He began his career as a physics instructor, became the Director of Financial Aid, the Director of Admissions, and the Registrar. He retired from the college as the Director of Enrollment Management Emeritus. After retirement he spent several years in Powell, Wyoming where he worked for the Powell Valley Chamber of Commerce, was a member of the Powell Rotary Club, and volunteered at the Big Horn National Recreational Area. Charlie is survived by his wife: Linda (Tennant) Edwards; his son: Chuck Edwards of Mayfield, Kentucky; and his daughter: Judith Page Edwards Kinder (Earl) Macon of Georgia; grandson: Ryan Crawford (Ally); great grandson: Logan of Jacksonville, Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was a member of West Rome United Methodist Church and was active in the Crisis Ministry and the Prayer Bear ministry at the church. Per his wishes, he has been cremated. Visit Charlie's webpage at BetzlerLifeStory.com to archive favorite memories, photos, and sign his guestbook. Betzler Life Story Funeral Homes, 6080 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo, MI 49009, (269) 375-2900.
