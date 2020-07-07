Carol Jean Edwards, of Dacula, Georgia, passed away on July 7th, 2020. Mrs. Edwards was born January 23rd, 1944. Her parents was the late Carolyn and Henry Ray. Mrs. Edwards was happily married for 54 years to Lee Edwards. Carol had a love for quilting. She would spend countless hours working with fabrics and supplies to make quilts. In addition to her husband, survivors include her children; Gordan Edwards, Krista Mitchell, Angela Reed, and Amanda Leblanc. Carol also leaves behind 11 grandchildren. A graveside service will be conducted on Saturday, July 11th, 2020 at 2pm at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens, 2549 Shorter Ave NW Rome, GA 30165. Daniel's Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
