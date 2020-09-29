Mrs. Barbara Jo Edwards, age 77, of Lyerly, Georgia, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at her home. Mrs. Edwards was born on October 20, 1942, in Summerville, Georgia, daughter of the late Jessie Joe Grigsby and Archie and Venice White Smallan. She was a graduate of Lyerly High School, Rome Beauty School, and also attended college at Freed-Hardeman University and Floyd College. Prior to her retirement, Mrs. Edwards was employed with Bigelow-Sanford Carpet Factory for more than 20 years. She and her husband, Herbert, enjoyed traveling. They visited numerous National Parks and most of the 50 United States. Mrs. Edwards had several hobbies. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, crafting, and spending time with her family, especially her grand and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, her husband and special grandmother, Margie Ann Fuller, preceded Mrs. Edwards in death. Survivors include her daughter, Karen Browning and her husband, Teddy, Lyerly; twin sons, Kenneth Edwards and Kevin Edwards, both of Lyerly; grandchildren, Kristofer Browning and his wife, Kellee, Marietta, Joey Browning and his wife, Courtney, Dahlonega, Katie Tucker and her husband, Eric, Lyerly, Lauren Edwards, Lyerly, and Seth Edwards and his wife Bridget, Lyerly; great-grandchildren, Dixie Edwards and Kenzie Edwards both of Menlo, Lashley Day and Deacon Lively both of Lyerly, Kole Browning, Marietta, Ella Tucker and Kyle Tucker both of Lyerly, and Eleanor Browning, Dahlonega; sisters, Vicki Smallan, Lyerly and Peggy Johnston, Lafayette. A memorial service will be held October 3, 2020 at 5pm at the family's outdoor property at 1015 Smallen Road, Lyerly, Georgia 30730. Mrs. Edwards was cremated, according to her wishes. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Mrs. Edwards, to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.