Mr. Edward Shane “Eddie” Bryant, age 55, of Lindale, passed away Saturday morning, April 28, 2018, in a local hospital.

Mr. Bryant was born in Torrance, Calif. on December 6, 1962, son of the late Charles Edward Bryant and the late Armanda Sue Garrett Bryant. He was a graduate of Pepperell High School in Lindale and was a member of Lindale Church of Christ.  Prior to his becoming disabled, he was employed for several years with The Fairbanks Company in Rome. He had a passion for music. He was a self-taught guitar player and enjoyed playing with his friends and teaching others how to play.

Survivors include his sister, Kimberly Bryant, Tokyo, Japan; his close friend, Paulette Jordan, and her son, Jody, Silver Creek; aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with Minister Bill Brinkley officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday from 5 until 7 p.m.

Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. and include:  Shaun Garrett, Sean Maxwell, Shane Lindsey, Randy Blackston, Stephen Garrett, and Lee Mobbs. 

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.