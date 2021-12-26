Pamela Pritchard Edmondson, 62, of Birmingham, Alabama, passed away on Saturday, December 25, 2021, after a courageous battle with lung cancer in Rome, Georgia. A celebration of life will be held at twelve noon Thursday, December 30, 2021, at the Berry College Chapel. A private family interment at Myrtle Hill Cemetery will precede the service. A reception will follow the celebration. Masks are required to safely enjoy this time together. Pam was born in Springfield, Massachusetts on June 8, 1959, to William E. Pritchard, Jr. and Phyllis R. Pritchard. She primarily grew up in Vestavia Hills, Alabama and attended Vestavia Hills High School. Upon graduation, she went to The College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia. During Pam's time at the college, she was President of Pi Beta Phi sorority and on the Homecoming Court. She graduated with a BA in History in 1981. Pam made lifelong friends at William and Mary who gave her great joy through their lively group message. After working in sales - both pharmaceutical and home décor - throughout the southeast, Pam settled in Chattanooga, TN. She enjoyed working as a coordinator at the Children's Nutrition Program of Haiti. In 1996, Pam started her favorite position as mother to Molly Edmondson. She took great joy in raising her child to the wonderful woman she is today. She moved to Rome, Georgia with Molly in 2014, where she resided until her death. Pam enjoyed volunteering, long walks with her dogs, and staying in touch with her large family. Pam is preceded in death by father, William E. Pritchard, Jr. of Birmingham, AL and Molly's father, R. Eric Edmondson of Chattanooga, TN. She is survived by her daughter, Molly Elizabeth Edmondson of Rome, GA and Pam's siblings, William E. (Susanne) Pritchard, III of Houston, TX, Thomas W. (Haifleigh) Pritchard of Gainesville, VA, and Cathleen P. (Drew) Smith of Cincinnati, OH, as well as her mother, Phyllis R. Pritchard of Houston, TX, and her father's wife, Jackie B. Pritchard of Birmingham, AL. Pam has 11 nieces and nephews, one great nephew, and a beloved dog, Franklin, who all loved Pam very much. Florals can be directed to Henderson & Sons Funeral Home (3002 Maple Road, Rome, GA 30161). Memorials may be donated to Rome/Floyd County Young Life (3 Central Plaza, Suite 216, Rome, GA 30161 or at https://floydcounty.younglife.org under "Give"). The family of Pamela Edmondson wishes to extend our sincere thanks to staff of Atrium Health Floyd Hospital who cared for Pam though her illness. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.
