Dr. Jack Edgens (84) of Rome, GA died Thursday, May 14. Until the end, he maintained his sense of humor and quiet confidence. He was born in Rome, GA, November 4, 1935 - the second son of Jefferson Gordon and Annie Beth Reece Edgens, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Channing Vaughn Edgens and sister, June Edgens Horne. He is survived by his amazing wife of 57 years, the former Dana Byington (married Dec. 22, 1963), his dog Thompson and three sons: Jefferson Gordon Edgens (Janie) of Laramie, WY; Samuel Byington Edgens (Sarah) of Asheville, NC and Branan Reece Edgens (Sharon) of New York, NY. He is also survived by his five grandchildren: Savannah Leigh Edgens and Jackson Kipp Edgens of Bradenton, FL; Turner Byington Edgens, William Sinclair Edgens and Natalie Herzog Edgens of Asheville, NC. He was a communicant of St. Peter's Episcopal Church and a member of Coosa Country Club. He was a graduate of Armuchee High School (1954), served four years in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged. He graduated from Shorter College in 1961 and from the Medical College of Georgia in 1965. Following four additional years of training, he returned to Rome to join the Rome Radiology Group with Drs. Lucius Smith and Charles Richards. He was chief of radiology at Redmond Park Hospital for several years and was president of the medical staff from 1978-1980. He was active in the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) as scout master for 10 years of troop 91 at St. Peter's Church. He was given the Silver Beaver Award by the BSA, which is the highest award given by the BSA for adult leadership. As a scout master, he pushed, pulled and prodded tired Tenderfoots out of the wilderness while hiking the North Georgia mountains. He was the Alumnus of the Year at Shorter College in 1979 and served on the Board of Trustees at Darlington School. He was an avid fly fisherman, jogger, backpacker and certified master gardener. He also embraced the misery that went along with being a Georgia Tech fan, and he favored Beethoven over other composers, who were all a distant second. If anyone was ever looking for him, he could usually be found out on his gazebo enjoying a cigar and a glass of Laphroaig or in his library reading Hemingway, who like him, did not waste words. He will be laid to rest in the Byington section of Memory Hill Cemetery in Milledgeville, GA. A service honoring his life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Peter's Episcopal Church. The Edgens family would like to thank Seven Hills Place for the wonderful care they provided to Dr. Edgens, especially Ressie Law (of Comfort Care) and Tammy Barber. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.
