Mrs. Mary Frances Eaves, age 84, of Rome, GA, passed away Saturday evening, August 22, 2020. A native and lifelong resident of Rome and Floyd County, Mrs. Eaves was born July 12, 1936, daughter of the late Grady McCarley and Myrtle Elizabeth Lewis McCarley. She graduated from Model High School in 1955 and was faithful member of Fellowship Baptist Church and the Found Faithful Sunday School Class. Mrs. Eaves retired from Bellsouth in 2011 after 42 years of service with them and was a member of the Bellsouth Pioneers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Farrell "Razze" Eaves on March 9, 2011, whom she married July 14, 1956. Mrs. Eaves is survived by three sons and daughter-in-law, Jon Rodney Eaves of Rome, William Charles Eaves of Lithia Springs, GA, and Emory and Dedra Eaves of Rome; three grandchildren, Patty (Chase) Holtzclaw, and Jesse Eaves, of Rome, and Rachel Eaves of Centre, AL; one brother, Vernon Arthur McCarley of Rome. Fourteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild also survive. Funeral services for Mrs. Eaves will be Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Salmon Funeral Home with Rev. Barry McCullough officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Salmon Funeral Home. CDC guidelines will be followed. Pallbearers will include Daniel Combs, William Combs, Chris Nasworthy, Chase Holtzclaw, Scott McCarley and Mark Wallace. The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Mary Frances Eaves.
Service information
Aug 25
Gathering of Family and Friends
Tuesday, August 25, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Salmon Funeral Home and Cremation Services
2516 New Calhoun Hwy, NE
Rome, GA 30161
Aug 26
Funeral Service
Wednesday, August 26, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
2516 New Calhoun Hwy, NE
Rome, GA 30161
