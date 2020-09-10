Timothy "Tim" William Easterwood, age 57, of Rome, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, peacefully at home, surrounded by his loved ones. Tim was born at Grady Hospital, in Atlanta, GA, on November 21, 1963, son of the late Bobby William Easterwood and the late Edith Nell Bowman. He was raised in Vernon, Alabama, and moved to Rome, GA, in 1978, where he attended Pepperell High School. He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Schweinfurt, Germany. He was an extraordinary hardwood floor business owner for over 25 years. He was a faithful servant of the Lord. Survivors include his wife, Anna Alverson Easterwood, to whom he was married on July 31, 1982; three children, Amy Easterwood Young (Robbie), Rome, GA, Emily Easterwood Wallace (Haden), Rome, GA, and Alie Easterwood Mulkey (John), Warner Robins, GA; 4 grandchildren, Merra-Lee, Robbie Jr., Harper, and Kelbie, with another one on the way (Amelia); 4 sisters, Theresa Walden, Misty Kight, Leigh Alverson and Edie Alverson; a brother Mike Alverson; a father and mother in law, Gordon and Tonie Alverson; 2 loyal dogs, "Little Bit" and Barron; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to LivingProof Recovery, 408 Shorter Ave, Rome, GA 30165. A private celebration of life service will be held.