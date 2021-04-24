Funeral services of T. J. Earwood, age 86, of Wedowee, AL, will be held on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at 1:00 PM at Ava United Methodist Church with Bro. Hunter "Blue" Vardaman, Rev. Steve Dempsey, and Michael J. Earwood officiating. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery with Benefield Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends at the church from 12:00-1:00 PM on Tuesday before services begin. Mr. Earwood passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021, at his residence. Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Margaret Ann Crabbe Earwood of Wedowee; one daughter, Teresa Leigh Brown of McDonough, GA; one son, Michael J. Earwood of Fayetteville, GA; four grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Joyce Waits-Comer of Centre, AL, and Kathleen Boddie of Whidbey Island, WA; and one brother, Cary Earwood of Gulf Shores, AL. Pallbearers will be Mitch Crabbe, Jason Earwood, Joshua Brown, Jeremy Crabbe, Brannon Cook, and Rick Spurlock. A Georgia native, Mr. Earwood was born on October 12, 1934, the son of Alva J. and Ruby Westbrook Earwood. He was a member of Ava United Methodist Church and a retired salesman for National Linen Service. Mr. Earwood was a United States Air Force veteran of the Korean conflict and also a Master of Sawyer Lodge #93, past president of the Shriners South Fulton Buffoons, and a 32nd degree Mason. He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Charlotte Abrams, Estelle Long, and Francis Earwood; and four brothers, Spurgeon Earwood, Eugene Earwood, Harold Earwood, and Lionel Earwood. Memorials may be floral or donations may be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be expressed at www.benefieldfhwedowee.com.