Mrs. Annette "Nana" Earwood, age 75, of Silver Creek, GA, passed away on Sunday, January 3, 2021, at her residence. Mrs. Earwood was born in Rome, GA on August 26, 1945, daughter of the late Grady Johnson and the late Agnes Baker Johnson. She was a member of Flint Hill Baptist Church. She loved to cook for her family and friends and was affectionately called "Nana" by all who knew her. She loved to travel with her husband, J. W. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her children, Doug Earwood and Cathy Earwood, and by her brother, Max Johnson. Survivors include her husband of 59 years, John "J. W." Earwood of Silver Creek; her daughter, Sharon Earwood Wheat (Ray) of Silver Creek; her grandsons, Johnny Ray Wheat of Silver Creek and Matthew Wheat (Kristi) of Cedartown; her great grandchildren, Hayden Wheat, Aubrey Wheat and Brinkley Wheat. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 2:00 pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Adam Colston officiating. Interment will follow in Flint Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 7, 2021, from 12:00 noon until the service hour. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are requested. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, at 1:30pm on Thursday and include: Ray Wheat, Matt Wheat, Johnny Ray Wheat, Charles Putnam, James "Bubba" Owens, Brandon Roberson, Jake Colston and Tommy Bright. Honorary Pallbearers are Hugh Ware, Donnie Stephens, Harold Stone, Wayne Smith and Doug Smith Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
