Mr. Wayne Edward Dykes, age 67, of Rome, GA, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020, at a local hospital. Mr. Dykes was born in Colquitt, GA on November 8, 1952, the son of the late Robert Edward Lee Dykes and the late Hattie Pearl Capps Dykes. He served his country in the United States Army. He was a member of the Laborers' International Union of North America, Local Union #515. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Elizabeth Dukes and Callie Dorothy White, and by his brothers, William Robert Dykes, Russell Lavon Dykes, James Earl Dykes and Jimmy Wallace Dykes. He is survived by his ex-wife, Sara Ellen Dykes; his wife, Jeanne Motzer Dykes; his children, Michael W. Dykes (Hailey), Catherine M. Dykes and James J. Dykes; his 6 grandchildren; his sisters, Pearl L. Douglass, Patsey A. Hulse and Doreen Lee; his brother, Willie E. Dykes; several nieces and nephews. In keeping with Mr. Dykes' wishes, he will be cremated. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.
