Larry Nolan Durham, age 61, of Cedar Bluff passed away Saturday March 19, 2022 at a local hospital. Larry was born June 24, 1960 in Floyd County. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Nolan and Louise Durham. Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Sherry Heath Durham, daughter, Ashley (Jake) Durham, grandchildren, Austin Carver, Michaela Sloman, Luke Crabtree, Cathan Crabtree, Kailyn Crabtree, Willow Sloman, Bryar Sloman, brothers, Randy Durham and Jeff Durham, sisters Sharon Yarbrough, Debra Lynch, Lisa Duke and nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Wednesday March 23, 2022 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with Chris Waits, officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 7 until 9 p.m. Tuesday March 22, 2022, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Avenue Rome, Ga. 30165. Pallbearers include the following gentlemen and are asked to meet at the funeral home by 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jake Colbert, Brent Sloman, Luke Crabtree, Austin Carver, Jeff Durham and Jeremy Beard. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
