James Alfred Dupuy was born in Bunkie, LA, in 1925 to Burton Paul Dupuy and Mary Helm Dupuy. He worked as a mechanical engineer at Marathon LeTourneau, in Vicksburg MS, where he lived for 52 years. He moved to Rome in 2002 and was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Rome. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife Kathryn Roussel Dupuy of 67 years and his brother Burton Paul Dupuy. He is survived by his daughters Kathryn (Gil) Russell, Bloomington, MN; Mary Millard, Rome, GA; Jamie (Steve) Safigan, Rome, GA; six grandchildren: Anna, Molly, Andrew, Caleb, Ingrid and Davin; three great-grandchildren: Eva, Lily and Cara; a sister-in-law, Yvonne Dupuy, Natchitoches, LA. A private memorial service for the family was held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Daniel's Funeral Home, 901 E 2nd Ave, Rome, GA. Interment will take place in the St. Mary's Memorial Garden at a later date. The family will be eternally grateful for the loving care he received from the staff at Winthrop Court Senior Living and Heyman HospiceCare. Condolences may be sent to Jamie and Steve Safigan and Family, 7 Haley Dr., Rome GA 30161. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Catholic School, 401 E 7th St., Rome, GA 30161. Daniel's Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.