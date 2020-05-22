Mr. Walter E. "Buddy" Dundervill, Sr., age 84, of Rome, GA passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020. Graveside funeral and interment services will be held Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 2:00 pm in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with Elder Steve Murdock officiating and the Honor Guard of Shanklin Attaway Post # 5 of the American Legion in charge of military rites. Social distancing rules are to be applied. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to The Georgia Tech Foundation marked "in memory of Walter Earl "Buddy" Dundervill" and mailed to The Georgia Tech Alumni Association, 190 North Avenue, NW, Atlanta, GA 30313. The Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
+2
+2