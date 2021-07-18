Mrs. Nellie Cargle Duncan, age 93, of Armuchee, passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at a local healthcare facility. Mrs. Duncan was born in Dekalb County, Alabama on April 15, 1928, daughter of the late Berry Cargle and the late Lettie Debter Cargle. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Horace Duncan, by a daughter, Brenda Gail Duncan, by a sister, Ruby Hartline, and by a brother, Clifford Cargle. Prior to retirement, Mrs. Duncan worked for 26 years at PET Bakery. She was a faithful member of New Armuchee Baptist Church where she a member of the JOY Club, Mission Action 2, the Oh Yes! Choir, and the Single Purpose Sunday School Class. Mrs. Duncan was a talented quilter and loved her family. Survivors include two sons, Steve Duncan (Rosana Lentini), Rome, and Rodger Duncan (Carole), Rome; three grandchildren, Lauren Price, Rome, Desiree Duncan, Panama City, Fl, and Madeline Duncan, Rome; five great grandchildren; a sister, Louise Cargle, Chattanooga; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 2pm at New Armuchee Baptist Church with Dr. David Howard officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at New Armuchee Baptist Church on Thursday form 1pm until 1:45pm. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at the church on Thursday at 1:30pm and include: Eddie Holsomback, Ricky Mull, Rick Minshew, Max Floyd, and Josh Price. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or to the Joy Club at New Armuchee Baptist Church. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
