Mrs. Jean P. Duncan-Aiken, age 89, of Rome, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at a local hospital. Mrs. Duncan-Aiken was born in Floyd County, Georgia on January 7, 1931, daughter of the late M. G. Proctor and the late Katherine Riley Proctor. She was also preceded in death by husbands, Charles A. Duncan and John Aiken, by a son, Bruce Duncan, and by a sister, Bea Fricks. Mrs. Duncan-Aiken attended Caroll Lynn School of Business and later served as the Floyd County Probate Judge for a number of years. She was a member of Second Avenue Baptist Church and was an avid painter, historian, and student of the Bible. Mrs. Duncan-Aiken loved watching birds and traveling, especially to her cabin in Blue Ridge. Survivors include a son, Michael Duncan, Rome; a daughter, Cheryl Bray, Rome; three grandchildren, Mikee Polick, Sabrina Holbrook, and Sarah Duncan; seven great grandchildren, Wren Polick, Corbin & Kate Holbrook, Wyatt McClung, Taylor Janes, Rylee & Camee Kines; nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 1pm at Floyd Memory Gardens. Mr. Barry Henderson will officiate. Grandsons and great grandsons will serve as pallbearers and are asked to assemble at the cemetery on Tuesday at 12:45pm. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
To send flowers to the family of Jean Duncan-Aiken, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Oct 13
Graveside Service
Tuesday, October 13, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Floyd Memory Gardens
895 Cartersville Highway
Rome, GA 30161
895 Cartersville Highway
Rome, GA 30161
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.