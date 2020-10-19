Mrs. Shirley Jean Quinn Dunbar, age 88, of Rome, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020, at a local assisted living community. Mrs. Dunbar was born in Princeton, KY on October 3, 1932, daughter of the late John William Quinn and the late Margaret Lucille Richardson Quinn. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Richard Neil Dunbar; a daughter, Rebecca Jean Dunbar; a grandson, Edward Charles "Charlie" McAuliff, III; and 2 sisters, Shelia Carroll and Sharon Coleman. Mrs. Dunbar was a homemaker and a former member of The Oder of the Eastern Star. She loved reading, sewing, playing bridge, and most of all spending time with family and friends. Mrs. Dunbar was a member of the First Christian Church in Princeton, KY. Survivors include her daughter, Renee Anderson (Keith), Centre, AL; a granddaughter, Andrea McAuliff Benson (Bradley), Euharlee, GA; a great-granddaughter, Hannah Benson, Euharlee, GA; a great-grandson, Emory Benson, Euharlee, GA; 3 sisters, Mary Frances Quinn, Princeton, KY, Karen Brooks Gardener (Dave), Tybee Island, GA, and Margaret LaDean Tabor (Robert), Salem, KY; numerous nieces and nephews. In accordance with her wishes, Mrs. Dunbar will be cremated, and a memorial service will be held at a later date in her hometown of Princeton, KY. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.
