Mr. Bobbie Lee Dukes, age 75, of Lindale, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Dukes was born in Knoxville, Tennessee on June 8, 1945, son of the late John Dukes and the late Launa Scalf Dukes. He was also preceded in death by three siblings, Maxie Dukes, Louetta Fritz, and Jack Dukes. Mr. Dukes retired from the Floyd County Sheriff's office where he served as a Jail Officer. After retirement, he continued to work part time at the courthouse. Mr. Dukes was a Mason and was a former member of the BEAA Golf Club. Survivors include his wife, Delores Jayne Knott Dukes; a daughter, Tracy Watson, Carrollton; two sons, Mike Dukes, Douglasville, and Allen Dukes, Douglasville; a stepdaughter, Tara Towe, Silver Creek; 13 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; a sister, Dorothy Reed; a brother, Vernon Dukes; nieces and nephews. In accordance with his wishes, Mr. Dukes will be cremated. The family will have a private service at a later time. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.
