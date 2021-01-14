Mrs. Margaret Keener Duke, age 100, of Lindale, passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021, at a local healthcare facility. Mrs. Duke was born in Lindale, Georgia on March 6, 1920, daughter of the late Homer L. Keener and the late Jennie Mae McCool Keener. She retired from the Floyd County Board of Education in 1982. Mrs. Duke was a member of the Lindale First Baptist Church since 1932, T.E.L. Sunday School Class, and the Missionary Group. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, James William "J.W." Duke, by an infant daughter, Violet Beatrice Duke, and by four sisters, Elsie Brown, Dorothy Ray, Sybil Smith, and Charlotte Shepard. Survivors include one son, James Randall Duke and his wife, Linda Kay Duke, of Lindale. Several nieces and nephews also survive. She touched many lives, and we would like to thank everyone who shared her life and helped care for her through the years. Due to Covid-19 concerns, there will not be a service. Entombment will be at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.