Edward Lee Dugger, age 84 of Rome, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his children. Edward was born on February 4, 1936 in Rome, Georgia to the late Edgar Eugene Dugger and Flonnie Smith Dugger. He was the production supervisor for GE for 40 years. Edward was an avid knife maker, Served as the President of the Three Rivers Knife Club, he loved bowling and the outdoors. He is survived by his daughter, Kristy Dugger of Rome; two sons, Wayne Dugger of Cave Springs, Mike Dugger and his wife Connie of Dallas; sister, Faye Ward of Florida; three grandchildren, Jessica Dugger, Chelsey Dugger, Taylor McLeod and her husband James; one great-grandchild, Raylan McLeod. Graveside services will be conducted on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM from Sugar Valley Baptist Cemetery with Reverend Tim Dickens officiating. Pallbearers serving are: Brad Long, Travis Long, Tedd Long, Alvin Long, Mike Patania, and James McLeod. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Thomas Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to St. Judes Children's Research Hospital: Memorial Processing St Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St Jude Pl Memphis, TN 38105-9959 You may leave the family online condolences at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com Thomas Funeral Home has proudly been entrusted with the care of Edward Dugger of Rome.
