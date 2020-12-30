Mr. William Alton Dudley, age 82, of Rome, GA, passed away Wednesday morning, December 30, 2020, in a local hospital. Mr. Dudley was born in White, GA on December 6, 1938, son of the late Willie and Mary Ethel Hagler Dudley. He was also preceded in death by 2 sisters, Louise Dudley Freeman and Cornelia Dudley Blankenship, by 3 brothers, James Marlin "Tut" Dudley, John Alfred Dudley, and Clifford Elbert Dudley, and by his son-in-law, Chris Brock. Mr. Dudley was employed for 15 years with R. C. A. Truck Line, 12 years with Carolina Freight Lines, and several years with A. B. F. Freight Systems. Prior to his retirement, he was a driver for U. S. F. Holland Freight Lines in Chattanooga, TN for several years. He was a member of East Rome Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon, Sunday School Director, and Choir Director, as well as other leadership positions. Mr. Dudley was a member of the Lindale Lodge #455 F. & A. M. Survivors include his wife, the former Carolyn Marie Bowman, to whom he was married on July 30, 1960; a daughter, Ginger Dudley Brock (Michael Parsons), Lindale; a son, Jason Todd Dudley (Lisa), Lindale; 2 grandchildren, Ansley Fuller (Matthew), Adairsville, and Blake Dudley, Lindale; 3 great grandchildren, Owen Smith, Callie Smith, and Addy Swift; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at 3pm at the graveside in Floyd Memory Gardens. His nephew, Dr. Jerry Dudley and the Rev. Mike Southerland will officiate. The family will receive friends at East Rome Baptist Church on Tuesday from 12:30pm until 2:30pm. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence of his son, Todd Dudley. Active and honorary pallbearers are requested to assemble at East Rome Baptist Church on Tuesday at 2pm and are as follows: Active: Tim Dudley, Dudley D. Freeman, Jeff Gazaway, Steve Whelchel, Justin Whelchel, and Mark Parkinson. Honorary: Wesley Fowler, Grady Peace, Roy Hovers, Ricky Ledbetter, Carter Unsworth, Woody Brandon, Mike Johnson, and Mark Allison. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
