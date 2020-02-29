Dr. Clarence E. Drummond, of Cumming, Georgia, went to be with his Lord on Thursday, February 27, 2020, while surrounded by family. Dr. Drummond was born in Upson County, Georgia on March 30, 1938, son of the late Ben Drummond and the late Katie Estelle Morris Drummond. He was preceded in death by a brother, Mike Drummond, and by two sisters, Margaret Paramore and Jean Alexander. Survivors include his loving wife, Martha Faye Smith Drummond; two daughters, Wynona Kuehl (Chris), and Jennifer Ferris (Brad); two sons, Kevin Drummond (Alison), and Jonathan Drummond (his fiance' Becca); grandchildren, A. J. Kuehl, Bekah Kuehl, Dale Drummond, Amelia Drummond, Flint Drummond, Austin Ferris, Carter Ferris, Kate Drummond, Jonah Drummond and Garrett Stoffel; four brothers, Randall Drummond (Margie), Thomas Drummond (Connie), Don Drummond and Phil Drummond (Linda), Kay Drummond nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 10am at Garden Lakes Baptist Church, Rome. The family will receive friends at Garden Lakes Baptist Church on Friday from 6 until 8pm. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements. www.hendersonandsons.com.
Service information
Mar 6
Visitation
Friday, March 6, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Garden Lakes Baptist Church
2200 Redmond Circle, NW
Rome, GA 30165
Mar 7
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 7, 2020
10:00AM
Garden Lakes Baptist Church
2200 Redmond Circle, NW
Rome, GA 30165
Mar 7
Interment
Saturday, March 7, 2020
12:00AM
12:00AM
Oaknoll Memorial Gardens
2549 Shorter Avenue, SW
Rome, GA 30165
