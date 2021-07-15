Mrs. Sara Louise Turner Dreyer, age 92, of Rome, formerly of Greensboro, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at a local hospital. Mrs. Dreyer was born in Maxey, Georgia on January 26, 1929, daughter of the late George Henry Turner and the late Frances Dye Turner. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Claude Benjamin Dreyer, and by a son-in-law, Steve McRay. Mrs. Dreyer was the last of 6 Turner girls which included her sister, Bertha "B" Turner. She graduated from Young Harris Academy and after school she worked in Athens until she married. Prior to retirement, she worked for 33 years for the U. S. Department of Agriculture where she loved her work and all the farmers she helped. Mrs. Dreyer was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Greensboro where she was a member of the Amecus Sunday School Class and was currently a member of Dykes Creek Baptist Church. She loved her church family at Dykes Creek. She was a former member of the Pilot Club and the Women's Club in Greensboro. Mrs. Dreyer spent her life making others happy and was a friend to all she met. She enjoyed needlework, playing cards and traveling with her family. Survivors include a daughter, Mary D. McRay, Rome; grandchildren, Stephanie McClanahan, Rome, and Mike McRay, St. Louis, MO; several great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at 2pm at Dykes Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Mikel Garrett officiating. Pallbearers in Rome will be Doyal Cape, Jerome Poole, Mike McRay, Trace McClanahan, Russell McClanahan, and Ben Brown. The family will receive friends at Dykes Creek Baptist Church on Sunday from 1pm until the service time. Graveside service and burial will be held on Monday, July 19, 2021, at 1pm at Greenview Cemetery in Greensboro, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dykes Creek Baptist Church, First Baptist Church of Greensboro, or St. Jude Children's Hospital. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.