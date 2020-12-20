Mrs. Sandra Harper Draper, age 74, widow of Dr. Larry Draper, of Rome, GA, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020. Sandra was born in Birmingham, AL, on October 27, 1946, daughter of the late Jerry David Harper and Lois Ann Smith Harper. She grew up in Tarrant, Al and graduated from Tarrant High School. At an early age in a local church, a young minister who had come for a revival, Rev. Larry Draper, asked for directions to the pastor's office. The two fell in love and spent the next fifty plus years together. Sandra lived her life beside Dr. Draper, encouraging him and even pushing him to be his best. She was the reason he finally got his Doctorate. Sandra loved walking, spending time outdoors, traveling, reading, and designing. Mostly she loved being with her family and her girls. Sandra had a servants heart and was always finding ways to help others. From Kelli, her daughter, "During my Daddy's time on Hospice, there was a hymn that he loved to sing to our mother. Part of the lyrics of this hymn included these words... "I want to stroll over Heaven with you some glad day, When all our troubles and heartaches are vanished away. Then we'll enjoy the beauty where all things are new I want to stroll over Heaven with you." We take comfort in the fact that our parents are together again and in my mind's eye I can envision them hand in hand again with Daddy showing her all of his favorite spots and introducing her to his spiritual heroes and worshiping their Savior together. Sandra is survived by her two daughters, Kelli Draper and Kimberly Draper; one brother and sister-in-law, Rodney David and Janet Harper of Trussville, AL; mother-in-law, Eleanor Virginia Draper of Chattanooga, TN; two nephews, Jeremy David (Reynolds) Harper and Chad Michael Harper. Two great-nieces and a host of friends also survive. Funeral services for Sandra will be held on Monday afternoon at 6:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Salmon Funeral Home with Rev. Mark Cosby officiating. Interment will be Tuesday in Hamilton Memorial Gardens in Chattanooga, TN. Sandra's family will receive friends at Salmon Funeral Home Monday from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. The staff of Salmon Funeral Home in honored to serve the family of Sandra Harper Draper.