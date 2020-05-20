Clara Elizabeth Downs, age 96, of Rome passed away at her home Tuesday, May 19, 2020 after a 9 year battle with Alzheimers. Clara was born in Athens, TN. on May 9, 1924 to the late Arter Colloms and Sara Emma Everett Colloms. She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph James Downs who she married April, 15, 1944 and her only sibling Bernice Levinson. Clara moved to Rome in 1942 where she worked for Rome Provision Company for a number of years. She later worked for Levinson Brothers Meat Packing, a family owned company, until retirement. Clara was of the Methodist faith and a Charter member of Chapel Hill United Methodist Church of Rome. She was very active in the VFW Women's Auxiliary for nearly 35 years. She held the office of secretary for many of those years. She was also a lifetime member of the American Legion Auxiliary. Survivors include a daughter Avis Colleen Studdard, Rome and a son Douglas James Downs, Powder Springs; granddaughter Casey Bowers (Jim), Rome, special friend Jackie Brooks, Rome. Funeral services will be held at 1pm, Saturday, May 23, 2020 in the Chapel of Daniels Funeral Home with Dr. Allen Hunt officiating. Interment will be in East View Cemetery. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude and love to our wonderful caregivers who cared for our mother as if she were their own, DeLana Gentry, Sandra Gibson, Tara Threadgill, Molly Crider and Mary Vaughn. A special thank you to the wonderful staff of Pruitt Hospice.
To plant a tree in memory of Clara Downs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.