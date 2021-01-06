Shelby Diane Dowdy, age 23, of Rome passed away Monday January 4, 2021 Shelby was born on March 23, 1997 in Rome GA., to Gary Dowdy and Jessica Dowdy. Shelby was a 2015 Coosa High School graduate and to begin cosmetology school this week. She was a member of Mt Alto Baptist church and the co-founder/owner of Apollo Charms with her fiancé Cody Ingram. Shelby volunteered for Kikis kids to help teach others living with Type 1 diabetes to embrace who they were and to enjoy life to the fullest. Shelby shared a matching tattoo with several loved ones, and loved all forms of art. Shelby used that inspiration in her day to day life. She found joy in the little things like a long drive, camping by a fire, a date night at home with carry-out, a good hug, and all things with family and friends. Her love for animals, her dog Ivy and beta fish Onyx were easy to see. She found joy in many things and these are a mere few: Diet Coke, board games, girl's nights, makeup, TikTok, corny jokes, the Jonas Brothers, The Office, a good snuggly pillow, metaphysical healing, and pickles. One of Shelby's greatest achievements and inspiration to us all are the obstacles she overcame within the last 20 months when she fought, found, and showed us all the importance of loving oneself. To know Shelby, was to love her and receive unconditional love in return. Her beautiful soul was an inspiration to all who knew her. Shelby's unconditional love, selfless soul, an inability to hold a grudge made her shine all the brighter in this world. Survivors include her parents: Gary and Jessica Dowdy; sister: Katelyn (Francisco) Lopez; her fiancé: John Cody Ingram; grandparents: David and Diane Dowdy, Jim and Julie James, Randy and Loretta Brock; great grandmother: Janice James; nieces and nephews: Aubrey, Sophia, and Liam Lopez. Memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday January 8, 2021 at Mount Alto Baptist Church with Rev. Billy Carver and Dr. Frank Wood officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Mount Alto Baptist Church, 1915 Huffaker Rd. Rome Ga. 30165. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Living Proof Recovery, 408 Shorter Ave. Rome GA. 30165. Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.