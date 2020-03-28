Mrs. Martha Sue Dowdy, age 71, of Rome, GA, passed away Thursday evening, March 26, 2020, following a lengthy illness. Martha was born in Cartersville, GA, on July 20, 1948, daughter of the late Snotin Douglas Cantrell and Ila Ida Ponder Cantrell. She graduated from Cassville High School in 1966. Martha was a faithful longtime member of Sherwood Baptist Church and loved traveling and cross stitching. Prior to retirement in 2011, she was Office Manager with the Floyd County Tag Office. In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by a brother, Carl Cantrell, and two sisters, Ida Mae Cantrell and Dot Costlow. Martha is survived by her husband of almost 50 years, Jerry E. Dowdy, whom she married, September 5, 1970; one daughter and son-in-law, Anissa and Rob Mundy of Gainesville, GA; one son and daughter-in-law, Gregory and Jamie Lea Dowdy of Rome; four grandchildren, Cole Ruth, Selena Dowdy, Lauren Mundy and Jay Mundy; one sister, Emma Williams of Kingston, GA; one brother and sister-in-law, Russell and Margaret Cantrell of Rome. Several nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends also survive. In accordance with CDC guidelines, a private graveside for Martha will be held at Floyd Memory Gardens with Dr. Ralph Jenkins officiating. The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Martha Sue Dowdy.
To plant a tree in memory of Martha Dowdy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.