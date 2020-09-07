Mrs. Delena Faye Dowdy, age 45, of Rome, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at a Chattanooga hospital. Mrs. Dowdy was born in Rome, Georgia on February 1, 1975, daughter of Donna Jean Vaughn Davis and the late Joseph Robert Hubbard. She was a member of Faith Missionary Baptist Church. Mrs. Dowdy worked as a janitorial/maintenance employee at Model Elementary School. Survivors include her husband, Tracy Loring Dowdy, to whom she was married on April 20, 2013; a daughter, Autumn Marie Dowdy; two sons, Tyler Keith (Kristy), and Wesley Dowdy (Kristin); three special nieces, Maddison Stoner (Aaron), Savannah Tucker (Dakota) and Wynonna Hubbard; her mother, Donna Jean Davis; her "Pop", Ronnie Davis; three brothers, Jason Hubbard, Scott Hubbard and Johnny Hubbard (Rachell). Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at 11am in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Micca Gillespie and the Rev. Chris Hart officiating. Social distancing measures will be followed. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Dowdy will lie in state at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 4 until 7pm. Social distancing measures will be followed. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday at 10:30am and include: Thomas Stanley, Keith Crowe, Terry Ayers, Ryan Williams, Ben Coheley, and Josh Penson. Henderson & Sons funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
