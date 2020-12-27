Mrs. Audine Melba New Dollar, age 84, of Rome, GA, passed away on Sunday, December 27, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Dollar was born in Fort Payne, AL, on December 22, 1936, daughter of the late Johnie New and the late Elsie Woodall New. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Jack Wilburn Dollar, Sr., as well as 3 siblings, Donald New, Doyle New and Earline Wigley. Mrs. Dollar was a graduate of Sand Rock High School. She was a substitute teacher for many years at both Armuchee Middle School and Armuchee High School. Mrs. Dollar was an active member of New Armuchee Baptist Church where she faithfully sang in the choir. Survivors include 2 children, Jack W. Dollar, Jr. (Linda), Armuchee, and Sherri Mashburn (David), Rome; 3 grandchildren, Adam Welchel (Ginny), Waynesville, NC, Andrew Dollar (Debi), Inman, SC, and Angela Dollar, Armuchee; 2 great-grandchildren, Abby and Luke Welchel, Waynesville, NC; 2 sisters, Maxine Cagle (George), Collinsville, AL, and Jan Walker (Raymond), Austell; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews also survive. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at 2pm at New Armuchee Baptist Church with the Rev. Bob Skelton officiating. Interment will take place on Thursday, December 31, 2020, at 12 noon in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, from 12pm until 1:45pm at New Armuchee Baptist Church. The family would like to extend a sincere "Thank You" to Mrs. Dollar's personal caregivers as well as to Calhoun Hospice for their loving care. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of funeral arrangements.
