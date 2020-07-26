Carolyn Renee Graves Doan, age 66, of Rome passed away Wednesday July 25, 2020 in a local hospital. Mrs. Doan was born July 6, 1954, in Rome, GA. the daughter of the late Leroy Graves, and Mary Louise Storey Graves. She was preceded in death by two brothers; Walter Graves and Gordon Graves, one granddaughter; Molly Faith Johnson. Survivors include two sons; Lee (Wanda) Johnson Sam (Juil) Johnson; one brother Joel (Sandra) Graves; one sister; Gail Martin, grandchildren; Brian (leah) Trotter, Michael Trotter, David Johnson, Daniel Johnson, Hannah Johnson.; great-grandchildren; Adam Trotter, Alianna Trotter, Riley Trotter and many nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday July 29, 2020 at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Tuesday July, 28, 2020 from 5p.m. until 7:00pm at Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
