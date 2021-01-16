Mary Louise Dixon passed away on January 7, 2021. She was born in Montgomery, AL, to Charles Anson Corbitt and Caroline Elizabeth Corbitt on April 28, 1940. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Richard Dixon, whose love for her and her love for him was immeasurable. Two children blessed their marriage and survive, Dr. Beth (Griffin) Holland and Lt. Col. Charles (Beth) Dixon. Four grandchildren who she adored immensely also survive: Emmy and Matthew Dixon and Caroline and Cooper Holland. She is survived by her sister, Betty (Bob) Pegues, and her niece, Ashley Potvin. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Robert (Jenny) Dixon and sister-in-law, Mary Lou Dixon. She graduated from Greensboro High School in Greensboro, AL, and then from Birmingham-Southern College. While teaching, she earned a master's degree from Georgia State University. Mary Louise was a teacher in the Atlanta City Schools and the Rome City Schools. She endeared herself to her students because she made learning fun and at the same time required good behavior and achievement. Her faith and belief in God and His goodness were ingrained in her and were her guidance in all her thoughts, words, and actions. She was a lifelong United Methodist and was a member of First United Methodist Church in Rome. Being a teacher at heart, she taught Sunday School and worked with children, youth, and acolytes at church. She and her family faithfully attended worship services and participated in many activities of the church. She held leadership roles in most of the organizations of which she was a part. Especially dear to her were her sisters in her P.E.O. chapter. Plants and flowers were one of her many passions. She had been a member of her garden club, Three Rivers, for over forty years. Through hard work and study, she became a Master Gardener and a certified flower show judge. She shared her knowledge and expertise freely with others by presenting programs whenever she was asked. African violets, Lenten roses, monarch butterflies, and apples were some of her favorites, and they served as the topics for many of the programs she presented. Her twinkling eyes and beautiful smile made learning about these things a pleasure. There is a deep void in the hearts of all who knew her. The family will have a private graveside service and at a later date, a memorial service will take place. Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church Endowment Fund, 202 East 3rd Ave., Rome, GA 30161; The Rome Federated Garden Clubs, Inc., 100 East 8th St., Rome, GA 30161; or the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. Please visit www.daniels-funeralhome.com to leave on-line condolences for the family. Daniel's Funeral Home 901 E. 2nd Ave., Rome, GA has charge of the arrangements.
+1