On February 16, 2022, Linda Faye Dixon, 79, got her wings and went to meet Jesus. Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and most affectionately known as "MawMaw", was the heart of our family. Linda, "Lynn", "Mom", "MawMaw", was a mother to so many. She was known best for her love of her family and friends, but most of all, her granddaughters. MawMaw lived a full life with her husband Dick, and was happiest at home, listening to country music, baking goodies, with her grandbabies or beating them at board games or their favorite, UNO. She loved cheering on her kids and grandkids when they played ball or any activity they did. She had an ability to make everyone feel loved, happy, and welcomed. Her devotion to them was unmatched. She was the ultimate caregiver to her family and friends. Her devotion to them was unmatched. She loved cooking and was an excellent cook. She made beautiful cakes, Christmas candy, an amazing cube steak supper, and best of all, her sweet potato pie. Cooking for everyone is how she showed her love. She was known for so many wonderful things but her selflessness, caring, and loyalty to her family is what she will be remembered for. Her grandchildren have been her world and she was the very best "MawMaw" anyone could ask for. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her. Barely five feet tall, Linda was a force of a woman. She has seen and experienced so much in her 79 years. She has and will always be a permanent presence in our lives. Always ready for a hug and to hand out snacks she had hid in her pocket. Surviving many obstacles in her life, including a major brain aneurism only five years ago, Linda was always clear-eyed about death. Torn between leaving her husband, children, and grand babies, and reuniting with her daughter Tammy. Linda was the second of 4 children born on October 29, 1942 to Virginia and James Tidwell. She met her husband Dick in High School and their fates were sealed. Linda and Dick were married January 25, 1962. Linda went on to obtain her certification as an LPN. After the birth of their daughter, Tammy, Linda became a home maker where she raised her children with so much love. Linda is preceded in death by her daughter, Tammy. She is survived by her husband Dick, her sons Paul (Terra), Chad (Chelce), her cherished grandchildren, Presley, Kendall, Avery, Harper, and Miley. Her brother James "Bug" (Arlene), sisters Joan, Gail (Vonny), and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday February 21, 2022 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, with Rev. Joe Cadden officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Sunday February 20, 2022 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome GA. 30165. Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
+1
Trending Now
-
10-year-old child dies in Cartersville house fire
-
Gazpacho gaffes and crack pipes -- this is the level political discourse has fallen to
-
Salon Ten 17: Blossoming at 20 years old
-
Student arrested after incident involving airsoft gun at Coosa High School
-
Woman charged with theft of hospital gift shop funds
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.