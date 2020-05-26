Barbara Frances Buford Dixon age 87, of Chickamauga, Georgia suffered a stroke following a heart procedure and went home to be with The Lord Tuesday - May 26, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Rome, Georgia to the late Ennis Clifford and Mattie Holcomb Buford. She had resided most of her life in Rome, Georgia where she worked as a bookkeeper at State Mutual Insurance and Rome City Schools. She was a member of Chapel Hill United Methodist Church in Rome. She enjoyed cross-stitching, sewing, reading, playing the piano, surfing Facebook and playing games on her IPad. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband: Marvin Glenn Dixon, grandson: David Thomas Hinson and sister: Sonya Bush. She is survived by her daughters: Cherri (David) Hinson of Sylvania, GA, Mandy (Tyler) Sturdivant of LaFayette, GA, Tracey (Mark) Chappelear of Chickamauga, GA, grandchildren: Rob (Elissa) Hinson, Rachel (Russell)Youngblood, Austin, Ansleigh and Addison Sturdivant, Kayleigh and Kara Roper, Dillon (Allison) Chappelear, Chandler Chappelear, great-grandchildren: Warner and Emelyn Hinson, Ryan and Hinson Youngblood, several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held graveside at Oaknoll Cemetery in Rome, Georgia at 1:00 pm - Saturday - May 30, 2020. Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Homes - Chickamauga Chapel. Online register book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com
