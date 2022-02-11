Jim Dickie was born on February 28, 1941, in Alameda, California, graduating from Castro Valley High School and City College of San Francisco. After suffering a severe cerebral bleeding brain hemorrhage on January 3, 2022, Jim succumbed to the massive damages related to the stroke affecting his body on February 11, 2022, at the age of 80, just two weeks shy of his 81st birthday. Father John Herring of St. Peter's Episcopal Church performed his Last Rites Service at Redmond Hospital, Rome, GA, with his wife, Dona, and daughter, Cindy, present at his bedside. Jim's love of travel started early on during his family's assignments to the Philippines, Hawaii, Japan, as well as other countries. Jim started a log of his air miles at that time and recently announced that he had flown well over millions of miles. Jim is survived by his loving wife, Dona, of almost 30 years on a continuous honeymoon; and who shared his love of travel. They both cruised completely around the world twice, have been to all 50 states, had time-shares in various countries and were curious about all things involved with foreign travel. Jim met the love of his life due to his work at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in Livermore, CA. He was very proud of working there for 42 years moving from division to division throughout that timeframe. Just before his retirement, he was amused that his later assignments were to take apart many of the classified assignments that he had originally put together early on in his career. His favorite hobbies included: travel, tools, trucks, trains, and table tennis. Jim was an active member of the 454SS Chevy Truck club and proudly owned a 1993 Truck with only 43K miles on it. As a Mechanical Engineer, he loved remodeling kitchens, homes, cars, or anything that needed fixing. A huge steam engine fan, he was an active member in the Steam Cab Forwards Club and was invited to visit a colleague in Finland to help demonstrate their inner workings. Jim also loved to play golf in Livermore, CA with his favorite buddies each week. Recently Jim and Dona relocated to Rome, Georgia to a Continued Care Retirement Community attached to The Spires at Berry College. In addition to auditing classes, Jim had been a guest lecturer at the College's Chemistry Lab Hall. Jim and Dona liked to ride their electric bikes around the campus and were actively learning how to play Pickle Ball. He also joined the community's weekly table tennis group. In addition to Dona, Jim is survived by his adoring and devoted daughter, Cindy Dickie Fargo and son-in-law, Mark Barker. Jim loved their weekly visits to his home and theirs (complete with grand-cats) with home-cooked meals and board games afterwards. He always admired his older brother, David and sister-in-law, Betty Jo, who live in Fresno. Jim has many, many cousins, nieces, and nephews with whom he had kept in touch with through the holidays. In retirement, Jim loved spending time doing part-time work at several Livermore Valley wineries in California. He operated as a Wine Educator in their Tasting Rooms, as well as offering mechanical expertise in wine machinery repairs. Jim had always been extremely private about his personal and medical issues. He was very aware about the loving care and the many prayers coming from family and friends not only from his present residence but also from friends and contacts all over the world . He felt very strongly about being a no-fuss kind of guy and had requested there be no services. Should you wish to reach out, you may contact his wife, Dona, c/o The Spires at Berry College, 600 Eagle Lake Trail, Rome, GA 30165. We will forever miss our dear, sweet Jim. Per Jim's wishes, he will be cremated, and no formal services will be held at this time. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.
