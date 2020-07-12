Mrs. Cora Grogan Denson, age 80, of Rome, GA, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Denson was born in Floyd County, GA on December 3, 1939, daughter of the late James Floyd Grogan and the late Annie Pearl Tillery Grogan. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Samuel "Sammy" Denson, and by a brother, James Daniel "Danny" Grogan. A Licensed Practical Nurse, she was employed for over 45 years at Floyd Medical Center prior to her retirement. Mrs. Denson was a member of Lindale United Methodist Church where she was active in various ministries. She also participated in the senior activities at the Gilbreath Center in Lindale. Survivors include her son, Robert Donnell "Donnie" Denson (Lynn), Rome; her granddaughter, Mary Grace Denson Copeland (Charles), Perry, FL; a brother, David Grogan (Kay), Cartersville; special friends, Linda Walraven, Phyllis Ware, Magdalene and Shirley Lemaster; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at 10am at the graveside in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. Mr. Barry Henderson will officiate. Pallbearers will include the following gentlemen: Charles Copeland, Mike Curry, Tom Curry, Jim Ware, Frank Curry, and Glen Grogan. The family extends a special thanks to the staff and caregivers of Affinity Hospice for the care they provided to Mrs. Denson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lindale United Methodist Church, 3401 Maple Road, Lindale, GA 30147. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.