Mr. David Samuel Denmon, age 76, of Rome, GA, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Denmon was born in Rome, GA on February 6, 1944, son of the late Morgan Denmon and the late Bertha Wethington. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Harold Denmon, and by a granddaughter, Shyanne Smith. Mr. Denmon was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Before retirement, he was a self-employed construction worker. Mr. Denmon was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church. Survivors include 2 daughters, Susie Denmon, Buchanan, and Sandra Smith, Cartersville; 2 sons, Randy Denmon (Lisanne), Carrollton, and Wes Denmon (Amber), Dallas; 7 grandchildren, Shannon Agers, Mary Katheryn Denmon, Jake Agers, Maggie Denmon, Kyndel Smith, Ava Denmon, and Emma Denmon; a sister, Brenda Smith, Rome; nieces and nephews. In accordance with his wishes, Mr. Denmon will be cremated. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 3pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with the Rev. Jerry Brooks officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 19, 2020, from 2pm until 2:45pm at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
