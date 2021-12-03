Mrs. Mildred Middleton Dempsey, age 99, of Rome, GA, passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at a local hospital. Mrs. Dempsey was born in Rome, Georgia on November 13, 1922, the daughter of the late Bob Middleton and the late Willie Mae Huckaby Middleton. She was a lifelong member of Cedar Creek Baptist Church in Rome, Georgia. Mrs. Dempsey worked for a number of years at Celanese. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Turner Middleton of Rome, and her sister, Dorothy White of Cave Spring. She is survived by her loving husband of 72 years, John Harvey Dempsey. They were married on March 5, 1949. Survivors also include her nieces and nephews, Gwen and Charlie Carney, Kathy and Allen Couey, Janice Duvall, Steve and Suzanne Middleton, Ricky and Becky Duvall, Johnny and Cindy Logan, Houston and Cathy Lloyd and Rex Wilkie; several great and great-great nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at 2:00 pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, with the Rev. Brian Crisp and the Rev. Chris Lodge officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 6, 2021, at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at 1:30 pm and include: Allen Couey, Steve Middleton, Houston Lloyd, Ricky Duvall, Johnny Logan and Charlie Carney. Flowers will be accepted, or donations can be made to Cedar Creek Baptist Church or your favorite charity in Mrs. Dempsey's memory. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Mildred Dempsey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.