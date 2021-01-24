Dr. William M. "Bill" Dempsey, age 77, of Rome, GA, passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021, in a local hospital. Dr. Dempsey was born in Siler City, NC on December 18, 1943, son of the late William John Dempsey and the late Helen Higgins Dempsey. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Antonia Lynn Dempsey, and by 3 brothers, Ralph, Jack, and Connie Dempsey. He attended Anderson Boys High School and began his military service at the age of 17. Dr. Dempsey served in the United States Army Special Forces, Rangers Division, for two tours of duty in Vietnam and served as the Army Recruiter in Rome, GA from 1977 until 1980. He received his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees while serving in the military. Command Sergeant Major Dempsey retired from the United States Army in 1984 after over 21 years of service. Upon retirement from the United States Army, he accepted his call to Gospel ministry, was ordained, and accepted his first appointment as Minister of Education at The Rock Baptist Church in Rex, GA. Following The Rock, he accepted his call as Pastor of Pauline Baptist Church in Valdosta, GA. While in Valdosta, he received his Doctor of Theology degree from Luther Rice Theological Seminary. Following his ministry in Valdosta, he returned to Rome and became the Minister of Education at Calvary Baptist Church for several years. Prior to his retirement because of failing health, he was Pastor of Enon Baptist Church, here in Rome. Dr. Dempsey was active in the Southern Baptist Convention, the Georgia Baptist Convention, and the Floyd County Baptist Association. He was a member of the American Legion Post #52 in Rome and Enon Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife, the former Pamela Reid, to whom he was married on June 7, 1969; his daughter, Tammy Hyde, McDonough, GA; his son, Wayne Dempsey (Angela), Nashville, TN; 6 grandchildren, Jennifer Wright (Tony), Rome, Ryan Hentz (Krista), Smyrna, Abbie Dempsey, Nashville, TN, Allison Wooten, Rome, Hilary Dyer (Zach), Milledgeville, and Austin Hyde, McDonough,; 6 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at 3pm at Enon Baptist Church. The Rev. Phil Wade will officiate with remarks by USCOC Lt. General Billy Brown, Post Commander John Fortune, Jeff Ratliff, and Richard Moore. Full military rites will conclude the funeral service. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. The family will receive friends at Enon Baptist Church on Saturday from 1pm until the service hour. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Enon Baptist Church Building Fund, P. O. Box 565, Shannon, GA 30172. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
